The Buttery here to help 'ice' drug users

YOGA, art therapy, mindfulness and meditation are some techniques to be taught to drug users at an upcoming rehabilitation program visiting the Tweed.

The Buttery's roving rehab - which which visits Byron, Lismore and Tweed - says the techniques benefit 'ice' and alcohol users to break free from the cycle of substance abuse.

Sam Hickingbotham said crystal methamphetamine's high relapse rate can be tackled at The Core's six week program which also offers a rehab exit plan, complete with career goals, and counselling support.

Its family-orientated hours of 9.30am to 2.30pm during the school term also mean the program can reach struggling sole parents.

"You can't replace that feeling (of 'ice') which is part of the reason there is such a higher relapse rate,” Mr Hickingbotham said.

"We can help people to learn to manage the emotions that can happen when you take that drive to use the drug away.”

The Core program will be offered at a private location in the Tweed in early 2018.

Contact: (02) 6687 1111.