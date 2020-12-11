The chic new models discovered in the streets of Byron Bay

ASPIRING supermodels of the Northern Rivers, as RuPaul said in her 1992 Supermodel of the World song, you better work!

Chic Management has decided to have a presence in Byron Bay and recently scouted some of the most interesting, mysterious, fresh faces of the Byron Shire.

There is Matisse, 17, who was scouted from social media, while Loni, 30, was found at a smoothie bar.

Isabella, 18, was approached by Chic at Vagabond Cafe; Kelsey, 18, was discovered at Doma Cafe in Federal, and Mia, 18, was found on social media.

Suzan, 24, was found at a homewares store in Byron, while Sabrina, 20, was scouted while walking down the street in Byron Bay.

From left, Kelsey Kimler and Mia Campbell, then Carolyn Morrison from Chic Byron Bay, Kathy Ward from Chic Sydney and Jodie Bache-McClean from Chic Brisbane, then Loni Tsitos, Isabella Marks, Sabrina Kehren and Suzan Rutten met in Coorabell.

The aspiring models will soon attend a workshop in Coorabell, hosted by Chic Brisbane, that will include walking classes, a photographic session, talks on fitness and health, the do’s and dont’s of social media, how to evolve as an authentic influencer and briefings on how the industry works.

Chic feels the Northern Rivers has become the creative hub of the Eastern seaboard, with the agency sending four to six models a week up to Byron Bay for fashion shoots for Sydney high street labels, department stores and locally-based fashion brands.

Not only are Sydney-based models working in the area, but also there is huge potential in finding local new talent, so Chic has appointed Carolyn Morrison to represent Chic’s interests in the region.

Isabella Marks.

Originally from Canada, Mrs Morrison lives in Coorabell with her family, said Kathy Ward, Director Chic Sydney.

“She worked as an international model and has been a booker and scout with a Vancouver based agency before moving to Australia,” Ms Ward said.

“Carolyn has extensive experience and knowledge in the fashion industry and has the perfect pedigree to be our local representative.”

Kelsey Kimler.

Chic Management is one of Australia’s most successful model agencies and has been operating since 1992.

They manage male and female social influencers, models and actors.

Chic has managed the careers of Australian models such as Miranda Kerr, Catherine McNeil, Samantha Harris, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Natalie Roser and Roberta Pecoraro, among others.