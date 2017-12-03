Menu
The Crafty Cow is coming to Casuarina

TAKING SHAPE: Casuarina's emerging CBD is expanding. Contributed
Alina Rylko
by

THE Commons will be the new jewel in the crown at the emerging Casuarina CBD.

The retail and commercial precinct is due to be completed in February, with six operators already locked into long-term leases at the centre.

Developed and owned by Bruce Coulson, The Commons is located between Casuarina Way and Grande Pde, opposite Coles and the future residential precinct.

Once opened, it will provide 12 food, medical, health and general retail services to local residents as well as offer a child care centre with 175 places.

The business and commercial precinct planned for Casuarina. Contributed

The businesses include: Blackboard Coffee, a licensed cafe and coffee roaster; The Crafty Cow, a smokehouse and bar, Nikkou women's and kids fashion, a child psychologist and speech therapist; a chiropractor and F45, a training studio.

Owners of The Crafty Cow are two couples that will be relocating their families from Brisbane to Casuarina to enjoy the relaxed beach lifestyle and their passion for food.

Owner Jodie Daley is excited about bringing a new a smokehouse and bar to the area, that will serve craft beer, tapas, burgers, finger food and platters.

"Considering Casuarina is one of our favourite holiday destinations, we always knew we were going to relocate one day and set up a business here,” Mrs Daley said.

Casuarina's newest retail areas will boast retail and food outlets. Contributed

"With one of the co-owners Daniel Platt also being an award-winning barbecue comp meat smoker, we very much look forward to opening our doors and sharing our passion for food and customer service with the local community.”

Remaining tenancies within the centre range in size from 41sqm to 147sqm and suit fast food operators, retail, real estate agencies or health practitioners.

Rents range from $450sqm to $725sqm and are being marketed by Colliers International. Casuarina has about 24,000 residents and annual population growth of 3.6%.

