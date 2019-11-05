A GOLD Coast mother says she was mauled by a dog during her daily walk - and she wants justice.

Gail Johnsen says she was on her morning walk at Gainsborough Greens in Pimpama at 8.30 last Monday when a large dog on a leash lunged at her arm, tearing her flesh.

She spent two nights in hospital and needed an operation to fix the wound.

"I was on my usual hour walk around the estate when I saw a woman with two dogs walking towards me," Ms Johnsen said.

"I could see she was struggling to control one of the dogs. I didn't like the look of it so I gave them a wide birth."

"It was then the dog just lunged at me."

Ms Johnsen said the dog, which she described as a tan-coloured pitbull, took "a chunk" of her bicep as she passed.

"I saw there was a hole in my arm and started feeling faint."

Ms Johnsen says she flagged a passing car down while the owner of the dog stood apologising.

The dog tore a chunk out of her arm.

"She just kept saying 'sorry, sorry' but didn't give me a name," Ms Johnsen said.

"I had to get to the hospital before I hit the concrete."

Ms Johnsen, aged in her 50s, was dropped home by the car she flagged down and was then driven to hospital by her daughter.

She said she underwent emergency surgery and the wound was fitted with a drain.

The mother of five said she was also forced to cancel her overseas holiday to Bali planned for this week so she could recover.

The incident has cost her well over $1000 in cancelled travel expenses, hospital parking and medication.

"I knew the bite was deep but it turned out to be a lot deeper than the doctors thought.

"It was very close to hitting my nerves and damaging the feeling in my hand."

Ms Johnsen said her family had desperately searched for the owner of the dog that attacked her to ensure the same thing would not happen again.

"I would like an apology and some reimbursement for what this has cost me," Ms Johnson said.

OTHER NEWS

'It was panicking': Fishers warned after kite found in crab pot

Dire warning about future of Coast suburb

Gold Coast's best Halloween costume winner revealed

"My main concern is the dog. This was an unprovoked attack. There are a lot of schoolchildren that walk along that path every morning. I worry about what a dog like that could do to them."

Ms Johnsen described the dog's owner as a small woman of Asian appearance aged in her mid 20s-30s.

Now Gail wants justice. Picture: Jerad Williams

The woman was also walking a large black-and-white dog at the time.

A spokeswoman for the Gold Coast City Council said council was aware of the incident and deployed officers as soon as it was notified of the attack that morning.

"An animal management officer attended shortly after and an investigation is underway," she said.

"A thorough investigation will be undertaken and appropriate action will be taken as a result.

At this time, inquiries are continuing and no further comments can be made."