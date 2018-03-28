The Drop Fest delivers

RIDING shotgun with the Quiky and Roxy Pros, The Drop Festival made its debut last week at Ebenezer Park in Tweed.

The festival, which has set off around the country as a kind of ancillary offering to the Aussie World Surf League Championship Tour leg, is the smart venture of surf identity Wayne Bartholomew, who put his finger to the wind and decided it was time surfing and rock music renewed their vows.

Dune Rats at The Drop Festival 2018, Ebenezer Park Tweed Heads Benson Keers/Life Without Andy

Bartholomew had the perfect plan to reunify these old bedfellows, curating a line-up for an all-ages surf festival on a lazy Saturday arvo that would have been hard to top.

The teenager-laden crowd was just about a sell-out: featuring artists so synonymous with Triple J and its youthful audience (Dune Rats, San Cisco, Ruby Fields et al) turned out to be a safe bet, proving the festival is already filling a gap that existed in the consciousness of young kids on the coast.

The buffet of acts on show are standard fare for an Aussie festival, and in that sense, the Drop doesn't really carve out its own unique identity.

But by marrying surfing with Australia's most reliable indie acts, the festival fills a big gap, bringing two old friends, and two pillars of Australian mono-culture, back together again at last.