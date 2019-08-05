The evolution of the board

KIRRA Point has had so much history from the days of John Charlton Snr and his famous hire boards at the Kirra Surf pavilion during the 60s.

Each of the hire boards had numbers up on the nose and according to Kirra legend Rabbit Bartholomew there was one board that stood out, a magic board numbered 19.

"MP and I fought over number-19 as we both tried to beat each other to it! Johnny Charlton gave me a job hiring surf-o-planes and boards that gave me the inside running. However, MP would grab it from under my watch because I couldn't abandon the tent,” said Rabbit with a chuckle reminiscing on their grom days with his old sparring partner.

By 1983 the Longboards made a resurgence at Kirra. John Charlton could still be seen watching the famous point break during the birth of the Malfunction longboard event named by photographer Marty Tullemans. Not since those days of the Malfunction has there been a Longboard event at Kirra Point and this Sunday will see the inaugural Kirra longboard Klassic.

Thanks to former Malfunction and Australian Longboard Festival organiser Sean McKeon who has constructed a whole new competition with the emphasis on fun.

"It is a one-day fun comp aimed at a lot of the entry level competitors that surf Kirra regularly, but it is open to everyone, "he said

The Kirra Beach Hotel Longboard Klassic is a new single day fun longboard event designed to bring together like minded local amateur surfers in a fun filled day of surfing.

"We are not looking for future world champions just surfers that like to surf Kirra. "said Sean.

Board criteria can be from 7ft mini-mals although judging will be based on the longboard criteria in other words using the full length of the board cross stepping and noseriding combined with big turns and cutbacks.

Sean is appealing to all surfers from the local community especially those surfers that need extra help to get into the surf and to catch a few waves.

"We will be including a disabled surfer's section for a limited number of surfers who are unable to surf in an actual competitive division. Surfers helping surfers.” he said.

There are two longboard board giveaways from Nigel Beckham Surfboards and from Dane Robb Shapes for lucky competitors.

Entries are now open to anyone in the following divisions. Open Men's & Women's, Logs and Over 45's and can be found online at www.liveheats.com/kirraklassic or from Kirra Koffee under the Kirra SLSC. McKeon invited volunteers to help in setting up and helping the day to run smoothly. All that's required is a nice s-east swell with southlie wind as the sandbanks are groomed for gliding on longboards.