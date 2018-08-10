The Foundry is ready for business

NEW BUSINESS: Murwillumbah newsagency the Foundry has thrown open its doors.

THE Foundry Murwillumbah threw open its doors on Thursday to much excitement and anticipation from the community.

Formerly known as the Murwillumbah Newsagency and Office City, the opening of the Foundry Murwillumbah - News, Lifestyle and Gift Emporium, has been a long time in the making.

Housed in a building constructed in 1908, owner Lee Kirkwood said he made the purchase of the building in late 2016 before finally opening it nearly two years later.

"An enormous amount of work has gone into stripping the building back to its very foundations, but we felt this was necessary to provide a unique space to operate our retail concept store,” he said.

"There's been a lot of speculation locally about what we might be turning into, but the Foundry Murwillumbah is unique for our town.

"We've thought about where we want to be as a business and what we want to be known for.

"We're investing locally and are committed to supporting the local business culture.”

GRAND OPENING: Foundry business owners Lee Kirkwood and Deborah Catt celebrate the stores opening. Scott Powick

Mr Kirkwood said it was time for the business "to grow and try new things” following the closure of the local toy and bookshop.

"We wanted to fill the void and offer customers high-quality giftware, homeware, books and toys locally,” he said.

"Hopefully this will support other local businesses and encourage people to visit for the unique experience the Foundry and the town itself offers.”

Mr Kirkwood said the Foundry would have a particular focus on responding to customer needs and supporting the community.

"There's the feel of that old-school, personalised retail experience that we'll be emanating at The Foundry - taking it back to customer service and gifting and retail at its best,” Mr Kirkwood said.

Mr Kirkwood said the Foundry would have one of the largest magazine ranges on the coast, despite it being perceived as a declining market.

The Foundry has been through several retail reincarnations since 1908, notably as Jays the Hat House in the 1930s, Raward & Jays the Mercery in the 1960s, to more recently, Rawards Mensland.

Grand opening celebrations of the Foundry on Saturday, August 11, and Sunday with opening prize packs including a grand opening draw, lucky door prizes and a kid's competition.