The Foundry will mark first birthday in distinctive style

RUSTIC APPEAL: Owner of The Foundry retail outlet in Murwillumbah, Lee Kirkwood, is celebrating the store's first year of operation this weekend and everyone is invited.

RUSTIC APPEAL: Owner of The Foundry retail outlet in Murwillumbah, Lee Kirkwood, is celebrating the store's first year of operation this weekend and everyone is invited. DEBORAH CATT

IT'S been one year since The Foundry Murwillumbah opened in a restored 1908 building in the main street of Murwillumbah.

Located next to the Austral Cafe, the new-look News, Lifestyle and Gift Emporium is a talking point for locals, a destination for visitors and a new benchmark for suppliers and the industry.

The historic and rustic retail store sets the tone for a rare shopping experience - extensive gift, homeware and lifestyle products beautifully merchandised on 1930s displays.

Owner Lee Kirkwood said it was the uniqueness of the store that had proved beneficial in gaining customer interest and enhanced visitor numbers.

"It was our aim to reinvigorate the business and to create excitement amongst the local community - something they could be proud of.

"Restoring the building was the first step in creating a unique retail experience for our customers and leaving the original features exposed was intentional.

"The building was the inspiration,” Mr Kirkwood said.

The restoration of the building and the opening of The Foundry Murwillumbah complements other developments and business investments that have occurred in the town, including the M-Arts Precinct, The Imperial Hotel and more recently the opening of Husk Distillers.

"Murwillumbah is becoming a destination in its own right, with great boutique coffee shops, restaurants and a variety of bespoke retail shopping options housed within historic architecture that characterises this town,” MrKirkwood said.

The building was never a foundry but its industrial characteristics, the historical treasures found during restoration, and its connections to town and local history continue to provide the owners with true inspiration.

Locals and visitors are invited to join The Foundry Murwillumbah and share in its one-year anniversary celebrations this weekend.