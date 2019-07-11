The four burning NRRRL questions fore round 15

How will the Mustangs bounce back this weekend, after being comprehensively beaten in the mud by Ballina?

How will the Mustangs bounce back this weekend, after being comprehensively beaten in the mud by Ballina? Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THE COMPETITION has come to the pointy end of the home and away season.

With just a month of football left before the semi finals get underway, the top-five is far from set in stone.

Teams have just four rounds to lock up their spot in the top-five and as we approach round 15, these are the four burning questions in the Northern Rivers Northern Rugby League.

How will Murwillumbah respond?

Put simply - the Mustangs were blown away by Ballina last weekend.

Nathan Jordan's men went into the contest full of confidence, but the 44-6 loss has given them plenty to ponder over this week.

Saturday's fixture against Northern United will not be easy.

United have proved a difficult side to handle throughout the season and anything less than the Mustangs could result in two straight defeats.

Who will hold their nerve?

Cudgen and Kyogle will effectively be playing a semi final game this weekend when they meet at Ned Byrne Oval.

Both sides sit outside the top-five and a loss would all but end their hopes of the premiership this season.

The Hornets and the Turkeys have shown glimpses of Brilliance throughout the NRRRL Premiership season, but their inconsistency has cruelled them.

Whoever holds their composure and produces a complete performance will maintain their hopes of the semi finals berth.

Are Byron Bay back?

The Red Devils made plenty of noise at the start of the season.

Captain-coach Todd Carney was leading his side from the bottom of the table last season, to a possible dark horse for the title.

Hiss injury however sent the Byron Bay side on a bit of a downhill path as they fell on the ladder.

Carney's return last week was evident in the commanding win over Cudgen.

If they can produce the goods again this week against third placed Casino then not only will that go a long way to securing a berth in the semis, it will raise plenty of alarm bells for teams who have to face them later this season.

Can Tweed Coast Play themselves into form?

The defending premiers have been rocked by an injury curse which has derailed any momentum they had earlier in the year.

They have not been at their best in the last four weeks, however they have managed to jag three wins, including a nail-biter over Kyogle.

The draw has been kind to them, the aforementioned Kyogle, seventh, the highest placed team they have in the last month.

This week will be another game they are expected to win over Evans Head.

The Bombers have had a nightmare season, not registering a win to date.

The Raiders will get plenty of players back for their following game against Byron Bay, including captain Guy Lanston.

But the Raiders will want to put in a good performance this week against the Bomber to build up their confidence, especially in attack.