The future of short term rentals in Tweed

TWEED residents have the chance to voice their concerns about the future of short term rental sites, like AirBnB and Stayz.

Given the rise in popularity for short term holiday letting (STHL), the New South Wales Government is working to implement strategies to manage the properties that are advertised online and is calling on the community to help in the process.

The government has released an STHL options paper which assesses the possibilities of "greater industry self-regulation, registration or licensing of STHL operators, changes to strata laws and regulation through the planning system”.

Our Strata Community, Our Choice spokesman Stephen Goddard said it was important for apartment residents to raise any concerns they have about STHL.

"Owners' corporations want a say on short-term stays and if it is allowed in residential buildings, and this options paper makes provision for that,” Mr Goddard said.

"The only way that the rule could come into force though is for the people in Tweed Heads who agree to make their voice heard, and now is the time.

"This isn't about banning the short-stay industry, it's about sensible regulation to address the concerns of apartment owners, and some of these suggestions are very sensible.

"And if people profit from putting apartments on a short-term stay platform, then there should at least be a mechanism where they contribute towards the extra wear and tear that causes.”

Many Tweed residents have shared their frustration on social media about overcrowded STHLs and noisy guests disturbing the peace within their communities.

Casuarina resident Simon Phillips said he regularly had to put up with a neighbouring property that offers STHL for 11 people.

"We have lost our neighbourhoods and no longer do we know who are our neighbours,” he said.

"Every weekend and holiday period it's like groundhog day.”

Mr Phillips said he was concerned for the safety of the neighbourhood children, as many of the STHL guests attend parties that sometime get out of hand.

"I'm not sure if there's a burglar or just the drunk person stumbling into my yard at 3am from the STHL party house three doors down,” he said.

"Neighbourhood watch can't work if no-one knows who their neighbours are anymore.”

Mr Phillips said he hoped the government would create stricter regulations for all STHL.

"New York has banned it and a Barcelona council are now issuing massive fines,” he said.

"If the host is present that would be better. If the number of people could be capped to a typical household, like six people in a three bedroom home that might work but we need regulation as it won't stop.

"There needs to be prosecution powers and large fines.”

