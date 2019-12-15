Menu
The Round Mountain Girls will be bringing their brand of high energy music to Cabarita and Tweed Heads later this month. Pic: SUPPLIED
The ‘Girls’ are back in town

bob anthony
15th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
AFTER a year of exhilarating travel which has seen the Tweed-based Round Mountain Girls cover more than 50,000km, the band is coming home.

They are looking forward to being back on home turf to see out the decade with performances at the Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club on December 21 and then saying farewell to 2019 at Seagulls on December 31.

As the band in demand, the ‘Girls’ have been wining over audiences around the country with their own unique style and enthusiasm on stage, something Tweed locals are very familiar with.

This is a chance to catch up the band, enjoy the music and celebrate the festive season in style.

The Round Mountain Girls with be at Cabarita on Saturday, December 21 with the show starting at 8.30pm.

Their New year’s Eve performance at Seagulls will see them supported by the Jet Club Effect with RMG taking to the stage at 11.15pm, just in time to sing in the New Year.

