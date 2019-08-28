Menu
TOP JOB: A.B. Paterson College School Captain Michaela Wilson in front of the new building. The college placed in the Top-25 for both primary and high schools in Queensland. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

The Gold Coast schools Tweed parents will be researching

Michael Doyle
28th Aug 2019 8:58 AM
LOVE IT or hate it, NAPLAN results are always a hot topic of conversation around schools.

Gold Coast schools had their 2019 results published this morning and Tweed parents now have an idea how the institutions north of the border are going.

There were a total of four Gold Coast high schools and two primary schools who made the Top-25 in Queensland.

The standout performer was A B Paterson College in Arundel, who rated the 11th best primary school and 18th best high school.

Sommerset College at Mudgeeraba also leapt of the page, ranking the sixth best high school in Queensland.

Gold Coast High Schools in Queensland’s Top-25

6. Somerset College, Mudgeeraba

18. A B Paterson College, Arundel

21. All Saints Anglican School, Merrimac

24. Matthew Flinders Anglican College, Buderim

Gold Coast Primary Schools in Queensland’s Top-25

11. A B Paterson College, Arundel

20. The Southport School, Southport

