A new way for kids to interact with their favourite animals has taken the internet by storm.
Education

The Google search taking net by storm

30th Mar 2020 6:18 AM

With technology always evolving, the way we learn is changing too - like using augmented reality to learn about animals.

For parents with children staying indoors, this provides a fun new way to learn.

To find 3D animals, you'll need to search a key word, for example: "giant panda".

Just underneath the image search results and the Wikipedia description of the panda, you'll be able to see "view in 3D" and a little box that says, "Meet a life-size giant panda up close".

Click the 'view in 3D' button, then click "view in your space" to see the panda in your own surroundings. Around the box, Google also provides related information about Tiger animal as scientific name, lifespan, speed, height, diet and much more.

You'll need to give Google access to your camera for it to be able to insert the panda into your space.

It first gained popularity when people realised they could see a huge 3D panda when they googled the animal - but there's a long list of animals the feature works for, including a lion, tiger, cheetah and shark.

 

 

 

What does AR enabled mean?

In order to access this feature, your device will need to be AR enabled.

For Android users, Google requires an operating system of Android 7.0 or later, originally shipped with the Google Play store already installed, and internet access.

For iPhone users, you need to be running iOS 11.0 or later. You'll likely already be running iOS 11.0 or later, but if you're not sure, simply head to your settings > general and then tap software update.

If there is a software update available, hit download and install.

 

 

 

augmented reality coronavirus education games and gadgets google home education

