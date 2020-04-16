Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist celebrate nailing the especially tricky question 14!
Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist celebrate nailing the especially tricky question 14!
Cricket

The great Australian cricket quiz: part three

15th Apr 2020 11:20 AM

Seconds out, round three. The latest in our ever expanding series of lockdown boredom busting, play along at home, cricket trivia nights/days/mornings/afternoons/frankly who knows anymore, is here.

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

So stay home. Stay safe. And share the fun for the opportunity to take bragging rights from friends and family. If you're up to it.

 

 

Originally published as The great Australian cricket quiz: part three

More Stories

cricket quiz sportopinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When work will begin on $1B M1 upgrade

        premium_icon When work will begin on $1B M1 upgrade

        News More than 800 jobs will be up for grabs in coming months when construction begins on a $1 billion upgrade of the M1. Here’s when work will begin on the project.

        ‘They beat her, dragged her into car’: QLD abduction claims

        premium_icon ‘They beat her, dragged her into car’: QLD abduction claims

        Crime Witness: Men beat girl yelling ‘help me’ in Gold Coast ‘abduction’

        One new virus case in Tweed's health district since weekend

        One new virus case in Tweed's health district since weekend

        News Wayne Jones said 51 of the region's cases were acquired overseas

        Border patrol ‘vigilantes’ blamed for vehicle vandalism

        premium_icon Border patrol ‘vigilantes’ blamed for vehicle vandalism

        Crime Vandals target cars with Qld plates during border restrictions