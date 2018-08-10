The Green Machine is only just getting started
TWEED Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite says he is a "blessed” coach after his boys secured the NRRRL minor premiership last weekend in the penultimate round of the season.
This weekend is the final round of NRRRL home-and-away action for 2018, but the Green Machine has already sewn up top spot after only losing one game for the year.
More importantly, with their top-two finish, the Raiders have locked in a home semi-final in two weeks' time.
The club won't have any time to pat itself on the back in the interim, as it takes on cross-town rival Cudgen in Sunday's local derby.
For Cudgen, the equation is simple: beat Tweed and finish top two, or lose and miss out on a home semi-final.
These high stakes, says Kite, are the perfect preparation for finals footy.
"The Cudgen match-up should serve us really well going into a semi-final, and then we have the luxury of a week off,” Kite said.
That post-season week off the club has earned before the first semi-final, Kite says, will be all about keeping the players in their regular groove.
"We will try and get a run in over the weekend and just ensure we are in the same routine,” Kite said.
"We will be looking to keep that cohesion.”
And although finals are a few weeks away, Kite already knows why his side will be ready to go.
"They're a courageous bunch. We have dropped one game to Ballina, but I've never seen them give up.”