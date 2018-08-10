Menu
GREEN ENVY: After a near perfect season, the Tweed Coast Raiders are the 2018 NRRRL minor premiers.
News

The Green Machine is only just getting started

Steve Vivian
by
10th Aug 2018 4:13 PM

TWEED Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite says he is a "blessed” coach after his boys secured the NRRRL minor premiership last weekend in the penultimate round of the season.

This weekend is the final round of NRRRL home-and-away action for 2018, but the Green Machine has already sewn up top spot after only losing one game for the year.

Raiders coach and former NRL superstar Brent Kite has lauded the club and playing group after winning the minor premiership.
More importantly, with their top-two finish, the Raiders have locked in a home semi-final in two weeks' time.

The club won't have any time to pat itself on the back in the interim, as it takes on cross-town rival Cudgen in Sunday's local derby.

For Cudgen, the equation is simple: beat Tweed and finish top two, or lose and miss out on a home semi-final.

Tweed Coast Raiders take on Cudgen this Sunday at Ned Byrne Field.
These high stakes, says Kite, are the perfect preparation for finals footy.

"The Cudgen match-up should serve us really well going into a semi-final, and then we have the luxury of a week off,” Kite said.

That post-season week off the club has earned before the first semi-final, Kite says, will be all about keeping the players in their regular groove.

"We will try and get a run in over the weekend and just ensure we are in the same routine,” Kite said.

"We will be looking to keep that cohesion.”

And although finals are a few weeks away, Kite already knows why his side will be ready to go.

"They're a courageous bunch. We have dropped one game to Ballina, but I've never seen them give up.”

Tweed Daily News

