The Grinch saves Christmas in Murwillumbah

MERRY CHRISTMAS: The Grinch is returning the spirit of Christmas back to Murwillumbah.
Aisling Brennan
by

MURWILLUMBAH'S festive spirit has been saved by the self-confessed Christmas hating Grinch after he saw children were upset about the lack of decorations.

Speaking with Tweed Daily News, Grinch said he wanted to bring joy to the town after the council's Christmas tree was destroyed in the March floods.

"We are decorating Murwillumbah because we love seeing the the kids smile and to bring back the community spirit after a rough year,” Grinch said

While he wasn't decking the halls with bounds of holly, the Grinch gave the town the gift of Christmas cheer by decorating the bridge and the roundabout at Alma St and Budd Park with tinsel and baubles.

Murwillumbah has had a bit of bad luck with it's Christmas decorations.

Last year the tree was destroyed by fire and this week Christmas was almost ruined again after the Grinch's decorations were stolen on Wednesday.

But the anonymous decorator said he wouldn't let a copy-cat Grinch ruin Christmas.

"I tried stealing Christmas once, it just doesn't work,” Grinch said.

Grinch will be walking across the bridge at noon on Saturday, December 23 handing out lollies donated by businesses.

christmas decorations murwillumbah murwillumbah flood the grinch

