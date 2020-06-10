The hangover that changed this mum’s life

A HANGOVER of crippling anxiety and guilt was the wake-up-call a mother of three needed to end 26 years of binge drinking, and now she wants to help others get their lives back on track.

Mudjimba's Victoria Weller, who has been sober for two years, started her blog, Drunk Mummy Sober Mummy, at the end of last year to share her experiences in the hope of helping others.

Mrs Weller said her life was overshadowed by her drinking habits ever since she started drinking at the age of 14.

"I think I drank to feel relaxed and feel accepted and that developed into different stages of my life … I managed to fit it into any social group that I was in," she said.

"I would say I would have one glass and end up having four or five.

"And I would not only feel bad because I couldn't go to the park with my kids, but also feel shame about the way I acted, embarrassed in case I said something awful and it was a whole bag of things on a Sunday morning that created anxiety."

Victoria Weller gave up drinking alcohol and has started a blog to help others do the same. Picture: Warren Lynam.

The blogger said she went through 12 weeks of therapy after realising "the anxiety was taking over form the hangover".

"I could deal with feeling a bit unwell, but then I started to feel real panic attacks and they were getting worse and worse and often I would try to drink through them and that was a downward spiral," she said.

"When the children came along, that's really when the consequences came to a head and I decided that I wanted to be the best mum I could and perhaps … the two lives didn't combine very well."

Drunk Mummy Sober Mummy not only aims to create support for those wanting to curb their own habits, but also includes entries about parenting and life with toddlers.

Mrs Weller said finding a way to help others was the main inspiration behind the creation of her blog.

"My life has changed dramatically not having hangovers and not having to think about drinking - it's a whole section of my life that I don't have to deal with anymore and I want to help people realise it is a possibility for everyone," she said.

"I know that we live in a really strong drinking culture, but I'm not boring - I stay out longer than anyone else.

"My personality is not any different, I still have fun, it's just I can remember it the next day.

"I have really beautiful connections with people and I remember conversations.

"It's OK if you are the person that just has one glass of wine, but that isn't many people, a lot tend to overdo it and it's their way of letting go.

"It's a nice change that I've made in my life and I'm really pleased I've done it and I hope I can help other people with their drinking and anxiety too."

For more information or to learn more about Mrs Weller's experiences, visit www.drunkmummysobermummy.com.