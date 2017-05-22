The heroes of Cyclone Debbie

TWEED'S HEROES: The story of how John Lawrence, Shyam Bryan and Johnny Norris helped rescue 13 people from the flooded Greenhills Caravan Park is featured in the national book released to raise money for flood victims.

CYCLONE Debbie may have knocked us over, but it didn't knock us down.

As communities across Queensland and New South Wales, including the Tweed, get on with the recovery effort, now you can do your part.

Our special publication, Defying Debbie, features the heroes who helped overcome adversity in March and April.

Produced by the Tweed Daily News and News Regional Media, with the support of Suncorp, this 132-page gloss book follows Debbie's trail of destruction from Bowen to Lismore and features stories of defiance, hope and local heroes and costs $7.50.

The stories are those of people you know and suggested.

Importantly, when you buy a copy of Defying Debbie you're helping those who suffered in the severe Tropical Cyclone.

All the proceeds of the sale will be going to the official recovery effort, and will be donated to the charity Givit.org.au, which is delivering goods and services to those in need in both states.

It features the stories of the State Emergency Service, first responders, the armed forces, volunteers, and especially everyday people who stepped up in a time of need.

The devastating winds and consequent floods left 10 dead and one missing and cost more than $1 billion.

Debbie crossed the coastline of Queensland on March 28, but even after its initial rampage which battered Bowen, Mackay and the Whitsundays, the ex-tropical cyclone continued to cause havoc as it dumped massive amounts of rain through south-east Queensland and into northern News South Wales.

Despite all it could throw at us, we stepped up and there have been some astounding tales of heroism.

To help the cause, make sure you purchase your copy of Defying Debbie at your local newsagent or phone 1300 361 604 to order direct over the phone (open between 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday).

Please note a $4 postage fee applies for phone orders.

Where to buy your copy: