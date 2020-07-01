Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daydream Island reopened today after being closed for more than three months. Image: Supplied.
Daydream Island reopened today after being closed for more than three months. Image: Supplied.
Travel

The iconic Whitsunday islands you can visit from today

Laura Thomas
1st Jul 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUN-SEEKING southerners and residents looking for a staycation will rejoice today as two iconic Whitsunday resorts welcome guests for the first time in more than three months.

Daydream Island and Elysian Retreat on Long Island reopened today after coronavirus restrictions forced closures in late March.

Daydream Island chief operating officer Dilip Madhok said today's reopening was made even sweeter with yesterday's announcement of the Queensland border reopening.

"It is really exciting to see such a big focus on domestic tourism," he said.

"We're thrilled to be a part of it, inviting back travellers from all over the country."

Day guests to Daydream Island will also be accepted from today with ferries departing from Port of Airlie three times a day.

While the Living Reef and other iconic Daydream centrepieces remain the same, there are some slight changes on the island to align with COVID management plans.

 

More stories

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: 'This is a big win for everybody'

Flight path change to bring more peace to the Whitsundays

WARM WELCOME: Hamilton Island set to open doors within months

 

These include individual guest amenity cleaning kits and personal use sanitiser wipes for guests as well as a focus on reduced contact.

This will be achieved through touchless transactions and digitisation throughout the resort including contactless check in and check out and QR code activated menus.

The reopening of Elysian Retreat on Long Island was welcomed by the island's manager Charlton Craggs, who said resort bookings were "picking up" for the end of July.

Mr Craggs said since the border reopening announcement he had seen a spike in bookings.

"We've had a few phone calls this morning already and I think the fact people have an official date (means) they're more willing to book, so we're really happy about it," he said.

Staff have been hard at work during the lockdown with a new vegetable garden and chicken coop checked off the to-do list.

Mr Craggs said while he was "a little bit nervous" to welcome guests after more than three months of closures, he looked forward to showing off the region's winter offerings of whales and warm weather.

More Stories

border reopening coronavirus restrictions relaxed daydream island resort elysian resort island reopening whitsunday islands whitsunday tourism
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News THE first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on July 8.

        $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        premium_icon $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        News Converting waste materials into value-added goods

        Residents escape midnight fire in granny flat

        premium_icon Residents escape midnight fire in granny flat

        News FIREFIGHTERS were called out shortly before midnight to extinguish a fire in a...

        The one big thing that won’t change when border reopens

        premium_icon The one big thing that won’t change when border reopens

        News NSW residents will be able to enter Queensland from July 10 but there is a...