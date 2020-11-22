7 arrested as Tweed/Byron police execute major drug bust

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Images of the arrests conducted by Strike Force Caved. Credit: NSW Police Force.

FOUR CASUARINA residents and one from Terranora have been charged after a successful illicit drug investigation by the Tweed/Byron Police District.

The six month investigation by Strike Force Caved investigated the distribution of illicit substances, mainly MDMA and cocaine in the NSW Far North Coast Region and southeast Queensland.

The strike force executed five search warrants at Casuarina and Terranora in NSW, as well as searches at Robina, Burleigh Waters and Miami in Queensland, on Saturday November 21.

The five people, and two from Queensland, make up the seven people charged as a result of the search.

During the searches, Strike Force Caved investigators seized cocaine, MDMA, steroids, more than $60,000 cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

A 22-year old man was arrested at Casuarina and will face Lismore Local Court today (Sunday November 22) on 20 offences including supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity.

A 21-year-old man was arrested near Casuarina and supply prohibited drug, deal with the proceeds of crime and participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity. A 20-year old woman was arrested at Casuarina and charged with participate in criminal group contribute criminal activity and take part supply prohibited drug. Both will face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday November 23.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged at a separate Casuarina home with two counts of supply prohibited drug and two counts of possess prohibited drug. He will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 14.

The 20-year-old Terranora resident was charged with supply a prohibited drug and possess a prohibited drug. He will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 14.

Tweed/Byron Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the bust was important given the North Coast is currently hosting thousands of schoolies.

"These drugs were bound for our streets, and these arrests will have significantly disrupted the supply chain into the schoolies areas.

"Police will allege in court this syndicate was operating across the border, and we are extremely pleased to be able to put these people before the courts," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.

Investigations under Strike Force Caved are ongoing, with further arrests expected.