MASTERPIECE: This Byron home sold for $4.9m and features its own 250m track straight to the beach.
The incredible home that sold for almost $5 million

Harrison Astbury
4th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
THIS is one awesome party home, perfect if you want to annoy your neighbours.

Sold for $4.9 million by Pacifico Property in Byron Bay, this Bali resort-style home at 32 Marvell Street features Sonos zoned music stations throughout the 1012 sq metre property.

What this means is, basically any room is a party room, and with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, there is ample space for the family and guests to spread out.

 

Described as one of the "most sought after homes in the most desirable location in the country" this home doesn't disappoint.

With open air atrium-style ceilings, heated flooring, a self-cleaning pool, and its own 250m track straight to the beach, 32 Marvell Street has it all.

Overall, it was another impressive week for sales across the Northern Rivers, with four of the top 10 sales fetching more than $1 million.

Once again, however, the spread of properties sold was remarkable; the cheapest was a trailer out at Loftville that sold for $45,000 - perfect for Instagram #vanlife.

The other nine properties in the top ten were:

  • $1,750,000: 9 George Street, Bangalow - Elders, Bangalow
  • $1,170,000: 27 Beryl Place, Lennox Head - Professionals, Ballina & Lennox Head
  • $1,115,000: 246 Skinners Shoot Road, Skinners Shoot - Katrina Beohm Real Estate, East Lismore
  • $904,000: 56 Dolphin Drive, West Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
  • $890,000: 7 Elevation Drive, Skennars Head - LJ Hooker, Lennox Head
  • $860,000: 167 Tamar Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
  • $840,000: 312 Dungay Creek Road, Dungay - Elders, Murwillumbah
  • $825,000: 9/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores - Elders, Brunswick Heads
  • $749,000: 2 Fox Valley Way, Lennox Head - Elders, Lennox Head

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.

Lismore Northern Star

