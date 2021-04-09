Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Teskey Brothers. Photo by Nick McKinlay
The Teskey Brothers. Photo by Nick McKinlay
News

The INXS cover Teskey Brothers were unveiling at Bluesfest

Javier Encalada
9th Apr 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was going to be the highlight of the Teskey Brothers show at Bluesfest 2021.

The popular Blues group from Victoria was going to unveil its new cover the Never Tear Us Apart by INXS.

But with the festival cancelled at the last minute by the NSW Government due to a COVID scare imported from Brisbane, the band missed out on playing their version of the song live in Byron Bay.

“Thanks INXS for writing this classic tune,” the band said on YouTube after posting the video.

The Teskey Brothers. Picture: Nick Mckk
The Teskey Brothers. Picture: Nick Mckk

In the music video, the band dedicates the cover to the late music executive Michael Gudinski.

“Forever grateful that our two worlds collided,” the band said in a message at the end of the song.

In a recent interview with The Northern Star, the band told the story on how they used to catch a bus as teenagers from Victoria to Byron Bay to watch their idols live at Bluesfest.

Written by Andrew Farriss (who recorded a blues-style demo) and the late Michael Hutchence, Never Tear Us Apart was part of the hit album Kick by INXS.

The songs were released as a single in August 1988.

The video for the Never Tear Us Apart song by INXS was shot in Prague in the late 80s shortly before the wall came down.

INXS also has strong ties with the Northern Rivers — The band’s former manager, Chris ‘CM’ Murphy, lived in Ballina and sadly passed away in January.

bluesfest 2021 the teskey brothers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unreasonable’: Legal action to halt Oceanway

        Premium Content ‘Unreasonable’: Legal action to halt Oceanway

        Property Cashed-up Gold Coast residents are taking the state government and council to court to stop the controversial Oceanway from being built in front of their homes.

        Have your say: Zero waste plans on display

        Premium Content Have your say: Zero waste plans on display

        Council News The ambitious plan is now up for public feedback.

        Double drug driver was using most nights

        Premium Content Double drug driver was using most nights

        Crime The woman said the drugs helped her sleep.

        Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

        Premium Content Join The Great Dunny Hunt for when you HAVE to go

        News The National Public Toilet Map, which lists over 19,000 toilets, gives people the...