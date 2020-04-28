‘The King’ reflects on his time with NRL Seagulls

Wally Lewis reflects on his time on the Tweed as captain/coach of the Gold Coast Seagulls. Pic: SUPPLIED

RUGBY league legend Wally Lewis has returned to his old stomping ground on the Gold Coast, but a lot has changed since the early 1990s when he was captain/coach of the Gold Coast Seagulls.

For a start, Wally's playing days are well behind him as he finished his career with the Seagulls in 1992.

And these days locals are more likely to see Wally's face on the side of a bus than on the footy field.

Gold Coast Seagulls NSWRL rugby captain-coach Wally Lewis, 04 Nov 1992.

"The King" is the face of a new 'Live in the moment: Live on in the memory' campaign for leading Gold Coast funeral home Somerville Funerals to urge locals to think about how they want to be remembered after they die.

Wally' says he is happy it enables him to reconnect with a region that holds a special place in his heart.

Wally was nearing the end of his long and proud playing career when he joined the Gold Coast outfit for the 1991 season and was appointed captain, before assuming the role of captain-coach through the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

The final game of the 1993 season was the last of Wally's stellar career but he went out in style, famously coaching the last-placed Seagulls to an unexpected victory over the Penrith Panthers.

"I loved my time on the Gold Coast, playing with a really great bunch of blokes including guys like Dale Shearer and Brent Todd," Wally said.

"The fans were very loyal, despite the club and the players doing it tough to prove they had a lot more ability than their results on the field showed.

"We were all disappointed in our performance and wished we could do better for the fans that came along to support us."

Wally said his connection with the Gold Coast meant the "Live in the moment: Live on in the memory" project held special significance for him after he turned 60 late last year.

"I think most sportspeople, when they are going through the highs of their career, see themselves as being invincible, and I was no different," he said.

"I was 10 foot tall and bulletproof but you get to a point in your life where really have to stop and consider what's important and how you want to be remembered.

"I had a serious health scare before I was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2006 and it made me seriously think about my own mortality.

"When I was approached to lead the 'Live in the moment: Live on in the memory' campaign, I had to sit down and consider how I wanted to be remembered and I realised I already knew most of the answers.

"I know that I want to be remembered for much more than my football career.

"First and foremost, I'd like to be remembered as a good husband, a good father and a good grandad.

"My own dad was a huge part of my life and I hope I've lived up to that example."

Somerville Funerals is part of the InvoCare Group and state manager Mandy Pengilly said it was an honour to have someone of Wally's ­reputation involved in the new campaign.

"There are few people as loved and respected by Queenslanders as Wally Lewis and for him to join us in this project says a lot about the significance of the 'Live in the moment: Live on in the memory' message," Mandy said.

Wally said the proudest moments of his life weren't his 31 State of Origin appearances or the 33 times he wore the Australian jersey, but the birth of his three children - Mitchell, Lincoln and Jamie-Lee.