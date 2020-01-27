Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s far better to be woken by your teenager than to be woken by emergency services.
It’s far better to be woken by your teenager than to be woken by emergency services.
Motoring

Late night ‘no questions asked’ call that can save a life

RACQ’s Emma Williams
27th Jan 2020 10:11 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM

I recently returned to my hometown for my high school reunion, and because I planned to have a few drinks to mark the occasion, I asked my dear mother if she could pick me up afterwards.

I joked with my friends about how I felt like I was reliving my teenage years, as my mum had always picked me up from parties, even when if it was well over half an hour away.

This week, RACQ released a shocking statistic which revealed 44 per cent of Queensland Year 11 and 12 students in regional areas admitted to getting in a car with a driver over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Like all teenagers, I made my share of mistakes, but looking back I'm so thankful I never got in a car with someone who had been drinking. No matter where I was or what I had done, I knew my parents would always come get me.

Taking the time to talk to teenagers about how they intend to get home or offering them a 'no questions asked' phone call means they'll know who to go to when faced with a potentially dangerous situation.

It's far better to be woken by your teenager than to be woken by emergency services. And who knows, maybe one day they'll reminisce fondly about those parties you picked them up from at their own high school reunion.

car advice editors picks motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Bad car habit you need to stop

    Bad car habit you need to stop
    • 27th Jan 2020 10:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        premium_icon Sights set on Tokyo swells after Tweed camp

        News It’s not often you hear Olympic athletes hoping for a typhoon during the Games but that’s exactly what the Australia’s provisional surfing team is wishing for

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        News The convoy has left Albury this morning

        Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        premium_icon Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        Travel We reveal 10 of the best underrated spots for cooling off.

        ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        premium_icon ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        News One local club raised more than $5,000 with only volunteers to help