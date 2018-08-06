The long and winding wait for life-saving organ donation

PATIENCE: Dialysis patient Nikki Collis is hooked up to a machine for fives hours a day, three days a week.

PATIENCE: Dialysis patient Nikki Collis is hooked up to a machine for fives hours a day, three days a week. Scott Powick

FOR five hours a day, three times a week, Nikki Collis is hooked up to a machine.

But not just any machine. One that keeps her alive by cleaning her blood and getting rid of excess fluid from her body.

The 37-year-old mother of one has been forced to undergo dialysis for the past 15 months after her kidneys packed in during pregnancy.

"I had lots of infections when I was younger and as a result of that I had quite a lot of scar tissue build-up around my kidneys,” Ms Collis said.

"And then when I fell pregnant with my daughter about seven years ago, my kidneys just didn't cope at all.

"It has been a bit of a journey for the last six or seven years to get to this stage, but I am really thankful because I am one step closer to being able to have my transplant.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The need to undergo dialysis so frequently has meant the Murwillumbah- based primary school teacher is no longer able to work, something she misses dearly.

"I can't be at work because I can't provide the continuity to the class,” she said.

"I'm not a team player if I can't be there the whole time - not only am I letting the kids down but also my colleagues. So it has been a bit of an issue me having to step away from work.

"This has become my life at the moment. The staff here are like my family, I see them more than I see any of my friends.”

At just 37 years old, Ms Collis is luckier than most as her age means she is more suited to undergoing a kidney transplant than the other patients she shares a ward with at Tweed Hospital each week.

"My age helps me out a lot because I am one of the younger dialysis patients here,” Ms Collis said.

"It has been discovered I have a few little sensitivities so I may have to wait a little bit longer for a transplant, but in saying that, I would rather bide my time and wait and get the right kidney for me and hopefully have it a bit easier for later in life.

"I am pretty positive. I need to remain positive - it helps not only me but my family as well to think there is light at the end of the tunnel and this hopefully won't be my life forever.”

Participants in the Cycle for Life bike ride at Salt Village on Sunday . contributed

Ms Collis was speaking out as part of DonateLife Week, which kicked off on Sunday with a fun bike ride at Salt Village attended by hundreds of cyclists.

"If you haven't signed up yet, definitely sign up,” she said.

"It's the best gift you can give - the gift of life - and there are plenty of people out there that really need it.”

Her sentiments were endorsed by Tweed Hospital's head of intensive care Dr Mike Lindley-Jones, who said unless Ms Collis received a new organ, she would be forced to undergo dialysis "forever”.

"This is their life,” Dr Lindley-Jones said.

"Nikki will have to come here five hours a day, three times a week for the rest of her life unless she gets an organ donation.

"It's a real disruption to her life but at least it keeps her alive.”

Nikki with ICU head Dr Mike Lindley-Jones and donation specialist nurse Mary Campbell. Scott Powick

A passionate supporter of organ donation, Dr Lindley- Jones said one person's donation of their organs could save up to 10 other people.

"The benefits of organ donation are massive,” he said.

"One organ donor could save two kidney recipients' lives. We might also be able to use the liver, the heart, valves, lungs, pancreas, tissue, eyes for people going blind, bones ...

"The whole scheme is incredible for recipients and is life changing.”

Dr Lindley-Jones said anybody could become a donor, with the Northern Rivers region punching above its weight as one of the top two health districts in the country to provide organ donations.

"Our success is partly due to our amazing staff, and our amazing population,” he said.

"The people here are very generous, pragmatic and understand the benefits of organ donation.”

Donation specialist nurse Mary Campbell urged everyone to discuss their wish to become an organ donor with their families and to sign up at www.donatelife.gov.au.

"It takes less than a minute to sign up,” she said.

FAST FACTS: