The magic of open-air cinema could be heading to Terranora

BIG PLANS: A new community market and open-air cinema could be opening at the Pavillions Marketplace. Scott Powick

MOVIE buffs could be seeing their favourite films on the big screen at a new open-air cinema in Terranora, if Tweed Shire Council supports the idea.

A development application submitted by the owners of The Pavilions Marketplace Shopping Centre in Terranora reveals plans to open a monthly community night market and recreational open-air movie night in the parking precinct of the shopping village.

The night market would be held on the second Friday of every month, while the open-air movie night would be hosted on the fourth Saturday of the month. Both events would operate from 5-9pm, weather permitting.

The open-air movie night would cater to families, with movies with a PG classification being shown on the big screen.

The proposed "mini movie night” has been labelled a "free recreational event for the local community” and the applicant would allocate space for a maximum of 80 people.

"Patrons attending would be invited to bring their own chairs to the event and bean bags will be provided by the shopping centre owner for the children,” the application states.

"Seating arrangements would include 42 chairs at the rear of the viewing area.”

The acoustic report submitted with the application states there would be no adverse sound impact on neighbouring areas, if the applicant abides by the noise criteria detailed in the report.

The acoustic report also suggested children needed to be supervised at all times to ensure noise levels were maintained. Meanwhile, the application states the nine stallholders at the monthly night market would be selling handcrafted items and and clothing items.

Tweed Shire Council is accepting public submissions for the proposed nights market and movie nights.