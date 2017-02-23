The magnificence of Fingal's sunrise

HERE is an image that really hits a chord with me. I went shooting this morning with a couple of friends as one of them had never been here before to see what the lighthouse looked like at sunrise and, wow, was he impressed.

What makes this image special for me though is how the colours in the sky really emphasise the lighthouse and show how impressive mother nature really is.

It's an indescribable feeling of what it was like to be there that morning to see one of the best sunrises I've ever seen, let alone capture it.

I was so impressed with the colours, I almost forgot to take photos.

The settings for this image were ISO100, f/8, 0.4 second shutter speed.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography