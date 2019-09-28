The major boost to help Tweed’s homeless crisis

Theresa Mitchell from Agape Hub with her staff prepare for the open day at the premises in Tweed Heads on Saturday. Photo: Scott Powick

MIRACLES do happen, and for Agape Outreach founder Theresa Mitchell the mystery donation of a premises in Tweed Heads will be highlighted at the official opening of a support centre for the homeless today.

In July, the organisation was the beneficiary of a $1.5 million donation in which they were gifted a premises at 56 Recreation St in Tweed Heads.

Agape has been involved with helping the local homeless community and the purchase of a permanent “home” for the organisation has been nothing but a blessing, according to Ms Mitchell.

“This freestanding premises, which we are calling the Agape Hub, allows us to expand our support services for those doing it tough and offer a base where people can come, gain assistance and help get their lives back on track in a friendly and comforting environment,” she said.

“We can now offer facilities for people to come and shower, wash their clothes, there are consulting and training rooms, offices and hangout areas.

“There is also room for us to assemble hampers for families in need – and we have seen that demand grow from 70 to 120 families a week,” she added.

“The situation in Tweed is dire and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.”

Ms Mitchell said before having the Recreation St premises, the organisation had to operate out of shared buildings which presented issues, particularly because of the misconceptions about homeless people.

“There is no criteria to being homeless, it can happen to anyone regardless of their age or background, but people still stereotype those who may find themselves living rough,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Being located next to the courthouse, the local residents are used to having a lot of people in the street and have been welcoming to what we are doing here.

“We have partners with the parole services and assisting those in making them aware of what is available to them as well.”

Ms Mitchell said the Hub was now looking for volunteers in specialist areas who could offer advice and direction for many of the people who came through the front door.

“While we are in need of those with specific skills, we are also welcoming anyone who wants to come in and volunteer to help, whether it is working in the op shop or simply being someone who will listen to those in our hangout area.

“We are about helping the homeless,” she said.

On Saturday, there will be tours through the Hub, activities for children and face painting, a visit from the Lightning McQueen car from the movie Cars, light refreshments on offer and the opportunity to learn more about Agape.

The event will run from 9am to 1pm. Everyone is welcome.

To learn more, visit www.agapeoutreachinc.com or phone 0414 693 670.