The Marriage of Figaro hits the road

The Marriage of Figaro plays the Gold Coast Arts Centre in July

MOZART'S much-loved Opera the Marriage of Figaro is set for a makeover at the Gold Coast Arts Centre.

The Opera Australia production has been blowing the rest of the country away in 2017, and will land at the Arts Centre in July for three days-of-fun.

With witty, fast-moving libretto and melodic, charming ensemble writing, the fresh production promises to be a hit.

Director Michael Gow and Set and Costume designer Robert Kemp, an award-winning duo, have given the comedy masterpiece an updated makeover and are retelling a hilarious account of one household's adventurous over a single day of madness.

The famous duo have designed and created an incredible production, featuring stunning period costumes, a clever set and a very talented cast who are passionate about what they do.

"When you add fantastic music by Mozart, some incredible singing, a small orchestra that's producing the most amazing sounds and have something that's actually good to look at, I think it's like a creative explosion” Kemp said.

Continuing its community engagement program, Opera Australia is providing hundreds of children a life-changing opportunity to be professionally trained while performing with the third-busiest opera company in the world, through the Regional Children's Chorus program.

As part of that engagement, 23 young vocalists were selected to stand along some of best in the business as part of the cast, and will take the stage during the production.

With a mission to introduce opera to new audiences, artistic director Lyndon Terracini said it was vital to reinvent productions regularly to make them more contemporary, modern and engaging for different kinds of settings.

"The Marriage of Figaro is a great opera to tour and with this wonderful Australian creative team, this will be a show regional audiences won't want to miss,” he said.

"Michael Gow and Robert Kemp are masters of story-telling, and they have created a version of The Marriage of Figaro that will be unforgettable.”

The production lands at Gold Coast Arts Centre on Thursday, July 20 at 7.30pm, Friday, July 21 at 7.30pm and Saturday, July 22 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are available from theartscentregc.com.