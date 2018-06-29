The memory of John will live on

TWEED District Men Of League has established the John Strong Memorial Shield to honour their late president. The shield will be awarded to a person who is a dedicated community servant.

Tweed District president Greg Hodge said the late Mr Strong was a tireless community worker and his committee's decision to award the Shield annually was a fitting memorial.

Mr Strong was a police prosecutor in Sydney before moving to Tweed Heads in 1980.

With his wife Judy, he ran a sandwich store in Tweed Mall for many years.

He was president of the Bilambil Jets Football Club for 10 seasons and president of Tweed District MOL for nine years.

Mr Hodge said anyone knowing a person living between Mullumbimby and Tugun who is working hard for the community should nominate that person for the award.

The committee will peruse the nominations and announce the first winner at the Coolangatta bowls day on October 28. Nominations should be sent to 4/2 Graham Street, Bilinga 4225.

Tweed District MOL members have been asked to attend the Seagulls Football Club's reunion at Piggabeen Oval on July 15. Members are asked to wear their MOL shirts for identification purposes at the gate.