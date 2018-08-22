The most expensive home on the Tweed

For just $2,650,000 you can buy this extravagant penthouse which is beautifully appointed by the sea.

Meet apartment number 2402 at 53 Bay Street in Tweed Heads.

The stunning apartment isn't just luxurious, it's also the most expensive home on the market in the Tweed.

This penthouse has been recently renovated to offer a modern, luxurious seaside residence of the highest quality.

Features such as gorgeous white Carrara marble, Miele appliances, Bose surround sound and pure wool carpeting mean this residence is a must see for anyone wanting a sumptuous seaside hideaway.

The new gourmet kitchen boasts a long list of features such as thick Carrara marble bench tops and splash back, plus 2-pac cabinetry and a host of Miele appliances including a pyrolytic oven, steam oven, warming drawer and dishwasher.

Even the kitchen sink is of high-quality with Franke tap ware, an InSinkErator and water filter system.

2402/53 Bay Street, Tweed Heads NSW 2485

There is also a large living room with banks of windows and sliding doors, plus an open-plan living and dining space.

All open out to the wrap-around balcony, while all the rooms have been orientated towards the sky-blue water views of the Tweed River.

There are three bedrooms, including the oversized master suite with walk-through robe and an ensuite reminiscent of a high-end hotel.

There are two more bedrooms located in a separate wing of the home.

One features a walk-in robe and ensuite, while both enjoy access to a balcony with great views.

The upper-level features a new library, sitting area and the star of the home; the rooftop terrace and pool.

A new gourmet butler's kitchen makes this the perfect space for entertaining friends or simply enjoying sunset cocktails.

Nothing has been left undone in the grand home. From new solid core doors to top-quality soundproofing below all flooring, new electrics and two-way designer power points and a new intercom system and salt water chlorinator for the pool; everything has been thought of.

All of this is located within Seascape where residents can also enjoy access to the pool, Swedish sauna, steam room, club room, barbecue area, tennis court with lighting and car wash.

Source: Realestate.com.au