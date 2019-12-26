The most popular recipe NSW wanted this year

New South Wales' most-wanted recipe has been revealed with exclusive data showing that households are seeking out healthier options.

The top new recipe in the state was slow cooker chicken diane which takes just 10 minutes to prepare, according to taste.com.au

The figures provided by Australia's number one food site also revealed trending diets as well as what foods were on the minds of Aussies.

A simple twist on a classic in the form of a creamy chicken, bacon and cauliflower bake ranked second. The high fat, low carb dish was followed by a keto chicken coconut curry with broccoli rice recipe, got the keto diet tick of approval.

The top new recipe in NSW was slow cooker chicken diane.

A hearty southern-style sweet potato salad was the fourth most popular, while a recipe for a quick and easy cheesy bacon and veggie rice slice ranked fifth.

Search term data also provided insights about the relationship Australians have with food.

Chicken emerged as the most searched term among NSW consumers followed by salad, Christmas, pasta and vegetarian.

A taste.com.au analysis explained the increasing popularity of plant-based eating has resulted in the traditional labels of vegan and vegetarian being more widely used.

Australia's number food site added that salads were no longer just a side dish. Packed with protein, vegies and other ingredients to add texture and flavour, they're now a main event that can serve as a complete meal.

Taste’s creamy chicken baked cauliflower is a big hit in Victoria.

"Another trend this year has been for fish recipes, in particular salmon. This trend covers both fresh salmon fillets and canned salmon. The most popular salmon recipes being salads, quiche and weeknight tray bakes," Taste.com.au food director Michelle Southan said.

Low or no sugar baking and raw desserts were popular a few years ago, and while those recipes were still sought after, new twists on traditional recipes had sweet tooths excited this year.

"New bake sale-style slices, scones with new twists and doughnuts filled with anything from Nutella to Baileys- spiked custards were popular," Ms Southan said.

"And the game-changing gadget this year would have to be the pie maker. Cooks have been making everything from pancakes to lava cakes and even French toast in their pie makers."

This chicken curry — which gets the keto tick of approval — packs a punch.

The data also revealed that 2019 was the year that keto went from a niche fad to a serious dietary influence, with high-fat, low carb recipes among the top five nationally.

Clinical nutritionist Michaela Sparrow agreed the keto diet had increased in popularity and had even helped her lose 15kgs.

The condensed milk Choc Ripple log is fast becoming a classic. Picture: Supplied

However, she said there was one trap that was easy to fall into.

"You see a lot of people bragging about how much weight they've lost on keto through eating things like bunless cheeseburgers,' Ms Sparrow said. "Just because something is high fat and low carb doesn't mean it's healthy, and it's important to remember to nourish your body properly while dieting."

She added keto also came with less guilt than other diets.

"You can have a cheat day and eat cake or whatever you want, and then in no more than 48 hours you can be in ketosis again (where the body burns fat for energy)," she said.

Ms Sparrow added flexetarianism was also on the rise and that reduced meat could benefit overall health.

She said reduced meat intake was part of the Mediterranean diet, one she often recommended to clients with cardiovascular and inflammatory conditions.

MOST POPULAR NEW RECIPES OF 2019 IN NSW

1. Slow cooker chicken diane recipe

2. Creamy chicken bacon and cauliflower bake recipe

3. Keto chicken coconut curry with broccoli rice recipe

4. Southern style sweet potato salad recipe

5. Cheesy bacon and veggie rice slice recipe

6. One pot Italian chicken recipe

7. Creamy lemon buttercrust slice recipe

8. Pie maker nutella doughnuts recipe

9. Creamy chicken with pumpkin and mushrooms recipe

10. Healthy tuna mornay recipe

SLOW COOKER CHICKEN DIANE RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

8 chicken cutlets, excess fat trimmed

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 brown onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cornflour

125ml (1/2 cup) Massel chicken style liquid stock

250ml (1 cup) pouring cream

180ml (2/3 cup) passata

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

200g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

1/2 (375g) packet fresh egg fettuccine

Chopped continental parsley, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Season the chicken and place, skin side down, in the pan. Cook for 3 minutes or until golden. Turn and cook for a further 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of a slow cooker.

Step 2

Drain the rendered fat from the pan and discard. Heat the oil in the frying pan. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes or until soft. Add to the slow cooker.

Step 3

Meanwhile, place the cornflour in a large jug and gradually whisk in the stock. Add the cream, passata, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Add mixture to the to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low for 3 1/2 hours. Add the mushroom and cook for a further 20 minutes. Add the pasta and cook for 10 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle with parsley to serve.

MOST POPULAR SEARCH TERMS OF 2019 IN NSW

1. Chicken

2. Salad

3. Christmas

4. Pasta

5. Vegetarian

6. Soup

7. Cheesecake

8. Salmon

9. Slow cooker

10. Salads