The Mud Army is here to help

SPECIAL HELPERS: Mount St Patrick School students Lachlan and Jaxon Thomas wanted to pitch in and help clean up efforts at Chinderah on Monday after the Tweed floods.

NOT all superheroes wear capes.

In the wake of a one-in-40-year event which decimated the homes and belongings of residents at Chinderah's Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores, the Tweed community has pulled together in a time of need to show its support.

Community members young and old arrived at Tweed Coolangatta Church of Christ on Monday morning with mops, brooms, buckets, gloves and gumboots, ready to get dirty to help residents across to Chinderah's caravan parks.

Mount St Patrick School students Lachlan and Jaxon Thomas were eager to roll up their sleeves to help.

"With school closed, the boys wanted to help,” their mother Bronwyn Thomas said.

The family, armed with shovels and stocks from home, showed the true spirit of a Tweed community which arrived in droves to do their bit.

Church of Christ's Bob Treadwell said the response to calls for help had been amazing, after word had spread on social media.

"A lot have just turned up, and businesses and people have been very generous,” he said.

Chinderah Gateway's Brandon Davies surveys his destroyed possessions. Daniel McKenzie

Mr Treadwell said a significant portion of the clean-up was centred on Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores, which had been hit the hardest.

Waterlogged items strewn across lawns on Monday morning signified the heartache and loss experienced by residents, who were left with basically nothing after flood waters surged into their homes on Friday.

"Volunteers have been coming in with meals and water, and on Sunday, volunteers were hosing down the street,” one resident said.

Gateway Tweed Shores' Bob Gordon has been a resident of the park since 1980 and this is the worst flooding he's seen. Daniel McKenzie

Another resident, Brandon Davies - who has lived at the park for 15 years - said it was the worst flooding he'd ever seen.

"We've lost pretty much everything, so it's going to be like a fresh start from here,” Mr Davies said.

With the majority of his possessions destroyed, Bob Gordon's kitchen floor has also given way, crumbling from severe weather damage.

A resident since 1980, Mr Gordon said he'd never seen flooding this bad but was thankful for all the help he'd received from volunteers.

"People have brought food around also, they don't want to see you starve,” he said.