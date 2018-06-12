The Muir the merrier on court

ELLIE EXCELS: Talented Tweed netballer Ellie Muir was selected to the Netball NSW High Performance Camp, where she met some of her sporting heroes.

ELLIE EXCELS: Talented Tweed netballer Ellie Muir was selected to the Netball NSW High Performance Camp, where she met some of her sporting heroes. Scott Powick

ONE of the Tweed's brightest young netball stars is continuing to fall deeper in love with the sport after attending the Netball NSW High Performance Camp for elite juniors and meeting her netball idols.

Ellie Muir, 13, rubbed shoulders at the camp with players from the Sydney Swifts, West Sydney Giants, West Coast Fever and the English national team that ultimately won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in spectacular fashion over the Diamonds.

Local netballer Ellie Muir has made the most of her netballing opportunities. Scott Powick

The experience for Muir was not only a rare treat but also ideal preparation for the NSW State Championships that were held last month. Muir played in Kingscliff High School's U15 side at the tournament in Illawarra where the team performed strongly.

Muir is now continuing her development in the North Coast Academy of Sport's Netball Squad, where she travels down to Yamba and Port Macquarie to train.

Now able to take full advantage of the resources available to her, Muir is grateful for all the opportunities she has received locally to help her excel.

Of growing up in the area, Muir said: "The Tweed is an awesome place and I love living in Pottsville near the beach”.

Of the opportunities she has had to work on her game, she is just as glowing.

"I have so many opportunities as a young netballer and get loads of guidance from Kingscliff Netball Club and the Tweed Netball Association - I want to thank them for all their support, and of course mum and dad for helping me so much and driving me everywhere.”

In Muir's dreams she is one day the captain of the Diamonds; in her short-term dreams she is making it into the state U17 netball team.

And long-term?

"One day I hope to come back to Arkinstall Park as a professional and help young girls develop their games,” Muir said.