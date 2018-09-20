The new scam tricking Tweed residents

CYBER SECURITY: A new scam is being used to fleece Tweed residents of their cash.

A SCAM which tricks victims into giving cybercriminals remote access to their computer before cash is transferred out of their bank account is being used to fleece Tweed residents, police say.

Tweed Police said over the past few weeks they have received a number of reports from victims who received a phone call from a person claiming to be from Microsoft or a phone provider.

Police said the caller tells victims they have a virus on their computer which needs to be repaired via remote access.

The victim is then convinced into providing their bank details to pay for the repairs before they are told to shut down their computer for a few hours.

They later find their money has been transferred out of their bank account.

Police said victims were being scammed up to $20,000 at a time and urged residents to remain vigilant.

"These investigations are very difficult to solve,” they said.

"Please do not give unknown people remote access to your computer.”