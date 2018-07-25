The new Seagull soaring through glass ceiling

A NEW ERA: Tweed Seagulls' first female board member, Brigid Davey, has a big vision for the future of the club.

AMBITIOUS, enthusiastic, full of ideas and with a different perspective, Brigid Davey is in many ways the future of the Tweed Seagulls.

In a move the club says "underpins its vision for the future”, after 110 years, Davey has become the first woman elected onto the Tweed Seagulls board.

With the club embarking on a new strategic plan, a key goal of which is to establish a women's side by 2019, Davey's appointment is in a way a symbol of the club's aspirations for growth, development and modernity.

Davey's appointment also comes off the back of a decade's experience adding value to businesses and corporations with her highly sought-after marketing and branding skills.

Growing up in the Tweed, Davey attended school at St Joseph's College in Banora Point before studying marketing at Griffith Uni. From there Davey moved to London to work in a graduate role, which led her back home to Sydney where she worked for ASX-listed companies, completed an MBA and established herself as a highly respected marketing professional.

For the last two years, Davey has helmed the marketing manager role at Chempro Chemists, which has seven pharmacies in the Tweed region. Aware of the club's history in the community, Davey engineered a sponsorship deal between Chempro and the Seagulls - that's when she was introduced to Seagulls board members.

"I actually joked about them not having a female board member,” she recalled. " I said to them you might need one, and maybe you should consider me one day.”

They say every joke has an element of truth to it, and to the Seagulls credit, (and to Davey's surprise), Tweed's then newly appointed CEO Paul Stephenson reached out to her within days, asking if she wanted to pursue the discussion that was at first a laugh. It didn't take long for both Davey and the Seagulls' board to realise it was a perfect fit.

"I think it's a win-win that we are embracing each other,” Davey said. "I'll learn from them and they'll learn from me. I can bring different approaches to decision-making and bring something new to the table.

"We want to foster the growth and development of the club. We have a lot of history and have a strong fan-base and great supporters, and we all want to take it to the next level.

"I believe I can help us take it to the next level, and even me joining is the start of that next step.”

On her vision for the club's future, Davey said the plan is simple: off the field, increase attendance at home games and add value for sponsors. On the field, win as many games as possible and start a female side ASAP.

"More attendees, more sponsorships, more wins for the team - and then all three will coincide together,” she said.