The Northern Rivers product customers can’t get enough of

INVENTORS of a revolutionary beehive designed and manufactured in the Northern Rivers can increase production thanks a boost in funding.

Flow Hive co-inventors Stuart Anderson and his son Cedar Anderson will use the $100,000 federal grant to add more machines to their existing manufacturing line.

Cedar said two new higher-powered laser cutting machines would increase production capacity and create more jobs.

He said the funding was important for Australian businesses to keep manufacturing local.

"For many businesses, they (grants) make the difference between being able to manufacture in Australian or succumbing to the pressure of going offshore to be more competitive," Cedar said.

Flow Hives are made in a high-precision factory in the Northern Rivers. Picture: Supplied.

The timing couldn't have been better for the family duo who have experienced a surge in demand for their free-flowing beehives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cedar said they now have a 24-hour production line and were "pedalling hard" to keep up.

It's not the first time the Anderson's have faced a business boom.

Cedar and his father broke multiple records on the crowd-funding platform Indigogo at the launch of Flow Hive in 2015.

Cedar said he and his wife, who was pregnant at the time, faced being homeless after their landlord gave notice he wanted to sell their rental property.

He asked his landlord to hold out because he and his father had an invention they thought would do well.

<< The secret to making this Cudgen business squeal >>

"We made a video and put it on Facebook saying, 'Hey this is what we've created and to leave your email if you're interested'.

"The video had a million views in the first 30 hours and we were getting 1000 emails a day.

"A week later we launched a crowdfunding page and crashed the site several times.

"We hit our target of $70,000 in seven minutes, then we had $1 million (US) in two hours and eight weeks later we had $12.2 million (US) in pre-orders for Flow Hives.

"It was a rocket ship start five years ago and feels the same now."

Member for Richmond Justine Elliot announced the funding this week.

Ms Elliot said the grant would improve the business's ability to cut beehive components almost four times faster.

"This promises to be a huge increase in Flow Hive's production capacity," Ms Elliot said.

"Flow Hive is a revolutionary beehive invention, allowing honey to be harvested without opening the hive and with minimal disturbance to the bees.

"It's an outstanding local company designed by a father-son invention team."