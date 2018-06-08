The NRRRL mid-season report card

Ballina, B

The defending premiers have been inconsistent at times but are starting to build heading into the second half of the season.

Hooker Andrew Battese has been outstanding and the Seagulls have a superior for-and-against after some big wins in recent weeks.

Byron Bay, D

Harsh mark for Byron Bay but they should be going a lot better and they have the potential to turn it around if they get everyone back on the paddock. They have never quite clicked as a team from the opening whistle and have a stack of injuries to players in key positions.

Casino, B-

A high turnover of players but new recruits Trevor Bolt and David Jacky have stepped up to fill the void.

They are currently sixth and a big chance of a semi-finals spot with front-rower Nick Morrissey, hooker Chad Taylor and lock Hayden Pratt leading the way.

Cudgen, A

After a loss and a draw in their past three matches one could argue Cudgen's grading should be worse. But that would be to hold the club victim to its own lofty standards. A third straight finals appearance looks assured for the Hornets, who went nearly two months undefeated before the Raiders dealt them their first loss three weeks ago.

With five-eighth Sam Grant and front-rower Caleb Ziebell in brilliant form, and with the Reserve side at 7-2 Cudgen are right where they need to be at the halfway point.

Evans Head, C-

In a rebuilding year having lost a fair chunk of its team from last season while fullback Aaron Scells has been sidelined for most of the year.

They also have a stack of injuries and are finding it difficult to compete with the top teams.

Kyogle, C

One of the more unlucky teams in the competition and had third placed Mullumbimby on the ropes at 14-10 late in the second half at the weekend but failed to land the knock-out blow.

Lower Clarence, C

Started the season without a coach when Evan Cochrane walked out before the first game.

Already won three games and look likely to avoid the wooden spoon after many years anchored at the bottom of the ladder.

Marist Brothers, B-

Came out of the blocks firing but now find themselves seventh on the ladder and without key forwards Jack Durheim and Santana Palmer after nine rounds of the competition.

The Rams had a bad loss against Ballina in the sixth round but pushed competition heavyweights Cudgen on Sunday and were unlucky not to get the win.

Mullumbimby, A-

A lot to like about the way the Mullumbimby side plays and they're a team that has earned their place to be equal on competition points with second-placed Cudgen.

The Giants have a great backline and are well on their way to playing semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Halfback Roy Bell has been leading the way along with centre Michael Thomas and front-rower Josh Castellano.

Murwillumbah, B+

The Mustangs had a poor start to the season.

After the first month they were sitting 1-3, plagued by injuries and about to have three players suspended at the tribunal. But since the clouds were circling over Nullum St the Mustangs have reeled off five wins on the trot and set themselves up for a strong second half of the season.

Sitting fourth on the ladder with 12 competition points , finals are a real chance in 2018.

Halfback Wayde Kelly gets better with age while hooker Joe Besgrove has been a welcome return along with prolific try-scorer Jack Bishop on the wing.

Northern United, C-

It was always going to be tough for Northern United after missing last year and most teams struggle first season back in the top grade.

They competed with the top teams early in the season and a win is not far off.

Tweed Coast, A+

The undefeated Raiders have emerged as as the team to beat with eight wins and one draw at the halfway mark.

The club's 26-all draw against third-placed Mullumbimby was as close as they've come to a loss, and their Round 8 clash against the previously undefeated Cudgen, which they won 18-16, could not have been a better test of their credentials.

Brent Kite's addition to the club has thus far proven a master-stroke and gets a big tick.

Playmaker Dan Willoughby and halfback Tahne Robinson have looked a cut above, while the Raiders also boast an intimidating pack of forwards.