Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The Office star dead at 64

by Brie Stimson
20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing Vikram on the sitcom The Office, has died at 64.

Chowdhry's character on the show was a telemarketer whom Steve Carrell's character, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his "dream team" when he was trying to form his own paper company.

Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.
Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," the actor's half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

Chowdhry lived in New York City but had gone back to his native India and was unable to return due to coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in several Bollywood films before breaking into Hollywood where he had roles on shows like Cosby, Prison Break, Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as The Office star dead at 64

More Stories

deaths enteratinment steve carrell the office

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Find out how many are being tested in your area

        premium_icon COVID-19: Find out how many are being tested in your area

        Health Postcode and date for the more than 4000 tests conducted across Northern NSW Health District as local count stays at 56

        Industry moves to block council's water bottling decision

        premium_icon Industry moves to block council's water bottling decision

        News It's a damn good fight over a scarce resource

        Loan scheme: Bold plan to save Gold Coast footy

        premium_icon Loan scheme: Bold plan to save Gold Coast footy

        Rugby League Bold loan scheme could re-energise local competition

        ‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

        premium_icon ‘I’m watching you': Tradie leaves terrifying notes for women

        Crime Michael Andrew Morrison left terrifying notes on the cars of women