The ‘perfect’ burger baffling everyone

Yes, the discovery of an untouched burger laying helplessly on a New York street has caused chaos - because, how?

Santa Monica native Lincoln Boehm, 31, told The Post on Sunday he found the pristine, wrapped In-N-Out double-double, and the discovery "genuinely shook me to my core".

Mr Boehm wondered how the burger had gotten there and how it had remained looking "as if it had come off the grill five minutes ago".

While it might not seem like that big a deal, this photo of a burger has captured attention because there are no In-N-Out restaurants in the whole of New York.

Man discovers an untouched In-N-Out burger on a New York street, and he, along with the internet and popular food chain, can’t seem to figure out why.

The American fast-food giant have locations in Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Texas and its home state of California - but its closest restaurant is at least 2414km from the Big Apple.

Mr Boehm's theory is "somebody incredibly wealthy who had a private jet … travelled with like 50 burgers and got here and had a few extra left, and maybe, while driving to the airport was jokingly throwing them out of the car to people".

UPDATE: For the conspiracy theorists among us, this is a screenshot showing time and location. Lincoln’s theory is that it arrived here thanks to a super rich person on a private plane pic.twitter.com/Z93gis0Yzr — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) July 21, 2019



Internet sleuths have also been hard at work trying to solve the case of mystery meat.

One person on Twitter suggested the abandoned burger was some kind of art installation. Another person said it could be a prop from a TV or film shoot.

"Geez that's like throwing 15 bucks on the ground. Sad," said another.

"I'll still eat it," a fan of the burger admitted.

There's also the theory that a company flew a bunch of the burgers in for a private party or pop-up and one accidentally dropped.

After the inocuous photo went viral, receving thousands of likes and retweets on Twitter, the brand themselves have stepped in to try and solve the mystery - with no luck.

Denny Warnick, the company's vice-president of operations, told the New York Post in a statement he was "surprised" to hear about the double-double found early Saturday.

"Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states, it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State," Mr Warnick said.

"While it is a mystery as to how one of our burgers ended up in Queens, we're sure someone is having a good laugh," Mr Warnick said.

