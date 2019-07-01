The pop culture stars confirmed for Splendour 2019

The Labor 2019 ALP Election Night at the Hyatt Place in Essendon, Melbourne. Will Connolly, aka 'Egg Boy', at the party.

The Labor 2019 ALP Election Night at the Hyatt Place in Essendon, Melbourne. Will Connolly, aka 'Egg Boy', at the party. Alex Coppel

ARGUABLY the 'holy trinity' of Australia current pop culture, Albo, Eggboy and Dr Karl have all been confirmed for the festival's non-music line up this year.

On Sunday, July 21, from 12.30pm, ABC journalist Emma Alberici will host a Q&A-style forum with Labor Leader Anthony Albanese and Will Conolly, aka Eggboy.

Will Conolly rose to prominence after smashing an egg on Senator Fraser Anning's head following the senator's response to the murder of 51 people in the Christchurch terror attacks. Nathan Vass

Alberici will be joined by the Federal Opposition Leader and Tasmanian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson from the Greens, as well as Dr David Caldicott, a harm-minimisation and pill-testing advocate, and Connolly, aka #Eggboy, to discuss politics and the issues that interest young Australians.

Conolly rose to prominence after smashing an egg on Senator Fraser Anning's head following the senator's response to the murder of 51 people in the Christchurch terror attacks.

Connolly will also be appearing at the festival on Saturday, from 2.30pm, in a panel with SBS reporter Marc Fennell.

Besides 'Eggboy', Courtney Barnett, Jacob Banks and Allday will open up about their lives, music and the issues that matter to them.

No Caption

Science in the Grass

In Splendour's Science Tent, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki will take festival goers on a roller-coaster ride through science.

He will discuss many interesting topics, including:

Why A2 milk and alkaline diets are a huge con; how the map of the four tastes on the human tongue is a lie; how humans are 91 per cent frozen energy how the human race nearly got wiped out on Halloween 2015; it's not just global warming but ships that make the ocean level rise; and answers the big one - do fish drink water?

We expect him to be asked about the myths or realities of 5G radiation, since he will be in the Byron Shire.

Michael Hutchence in a scene from the movie Mystify: Michael Hutchence. Supplied by Madman Films.

On Sunday, INXS fans will be able to watch the new documentary Mystify: Michael Hutchence at 2.30pm, but earler that day, at 11.30am, film reporter Marc Fennell will interview Mystify's director Richard Lowenstein.

The Biometric Mirror will use AI to guess people's persomality traits at Splendour 2019.

Tech Dystopia

On Friday, from 10am Black Mirror will meet Biometric Mirror.

Tech dystopia will become a thing to today when Dr Niels Wouters' creepy creation will read people's face - and tell you scary things about yourself using Artificial Intelligence.

Are they trustworthy? Weird?

Actress Brenna Harding will also talk about working on the world's most cutting-edge sci fi anthology, Black Mirror. Then the Biometric Mirror will read her face live on stage.

Triple J presenter Matt matt okine at Splendour in the Grass 2014 north of Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Comedy

The Comedy Club will host a number of triple j presenters who have made the transition from comedy and survived it.

In the line up will be Matt Okine, Gen Fricker, Jess Perkins, Aaron Gocs, Nazeem Hussain and more.