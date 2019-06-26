The Queensland hooker tracing Smith’s steps

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — JUNE 12: Harry Grant runs with the ball during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock on June 12, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Cameron Smith posters still line Harry Grant's old room but the 21-year-old hooker is fast becoming heir apparent to his childhood hero.

Grant has been the Intrust Super Cup's form player alongside Sunshine Coast teammate Todd Murphy and will work alongside Cameron Smith and Craig Bellamy in a bid to extend his fledgling career.

The 21-year-old hooker still has posters of Smith on the walls of his Yeppoon family home and is considered future Origin material after representing Queensland as a schoolboy and at Under-18s and Under-20s level.

Grant's steady progression saw him captain Melbourne's Thunderbolts in a breakout 2017 NYC season before making his Storm debut against Manly in Round 11 last year.

Storm general manager Frank Ponissi said: "Harry has been part of our system for some time and his NRL contract is a great reward for the dedication he has put into improving his game."

"We expect he will have a bright future here in Melbourne."

Cameron Smith will guide Grant as his heir apparent. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Grant will line up for the undefeated Falcons on Saturday as they look to extend their 14-game winning streak against reigning premiers Redcliffe.

The Dolphins are just one win outside the top eight and could fancy their chances with Murphy, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Sandor Earl and Tui Kamikamica missing for Sunshine Coast after the general bye.

Round 15 also sees plenty of action return to Brisbane with Easts Tigers tackling Norths Devils at Langlands Park as Wynnum-Manly and Souths-Logan hosting Central Coast and Mackay respectively.