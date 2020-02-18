Thousands of dead fish, prawns litter waterway

Many thousands of juvenile fish and prawns have been killed in Cudgera Creek.

THOUSANDS of juvenile fish and prawns have been killed because of blackwater in the Tweed.

Tweed Shire Council confirmed the deaths in Cudgera Creek Estuary at Hastings Point was because of a total absence of dissolved oxygen within the water.

Waterways program leader Tom Alletson said the "blackwater event" was because of stagnant floodwaters for more than a week on the floodplain of Cudgera Creek as well as Cudgen (Kingscliff) and Mooball (Pottsville) creeks.

"Beneath this shallow water, thousands of tonnes of vegetation is decaying and consuming oxygen," he said.

"As the deoxygenated water drains off the floodplain and into the creeks, it displaces all the good quality water and fish cannot breathe."

The weekend's hot weather has exacerbated the loss of oxygen.

The extensive fish kill means the loss of many thousands of fish of different species, in particular smaller animals.

"It's possible that larger fish have moved out of the creek into the ocean, but we have lost vast numbers of small prawns and the juvenile stages of many important species," Mr Alleston said.

"It's another big loss for our environment.

"There are still large areas of the floodplain inundated, in the catchments of Cudgera, Mooball and Cudgen creeks.

"While it is likely that we have seen the worst of it at Hastings Point, there is a significant risk that a similar event will play out at Kingscliff and Pottsville."

The council will work with NSW Department of Fisheries to investigate and document this event and its cause.