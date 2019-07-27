Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?
Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?
Rugby League

‘The refs are a joke’: Warriors rage over game-changing call

27th Jul 2019 5:55 PM

CONTROVERSY marred the final minutes of Parramatta's win over the Warriors on Saturday after a crucial pass that would've put the visitors in the lead was called forward.

With four minutes remaining and the Eels leading 24-22, Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck skipped down the right side, broke through the line and flicked a pass out to an unmarked Gerard Beale.

Beale strolled over untouched, but the play was called back after referee Chris Sutton ruled Tuivasa-Sheck's pass was forward.

Replays showed Tuivasa-Sheck threwh the ball out the back of his hand, with Fox League commentator Steve Roach declaring "there's nothing wrong with that pass".

The Warriors were devastated with the call, while coach Stephen Kearney was visibly irate in the coach's box.

The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

From there, the Eels were able to hang on for the two-point win.

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
garard beale new zealand warriors nrl parramatta eels roger tuivasa-sheck stephen kearney
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Thug just two suburbs from grieving mum

    premium_icon Thug just two suburbs from grieving mum

    News Over 10 years ago, the infamous Lacey brothers were convicted over the death of Kevin Palmer. Now one of them is living two suburbs away from his family.

    We've been looking forward to it: Jordan

    premium_icon We've been looking forward to it: Jordan

    Rugby League Mustangs and Hornets renew their rivalry this afternoon

    Live music in Tweed this week

    premium_icon Live music in Tweed this week

    Entertainment Ckeck out what is playing this weekend on the Tweed

    Queenslander's quest for love ends in deadly disease

    premium_icon Queenslander's quest for love ends in deadly disease

    Health How 18-month courtship with a woman he had met online went wrong