The roads to avoid at Banora Point this Saturday

Council staff working on a sink hole that opened up on the corner of Darlington and Leaisure drives, Banora Point on Thursday morning. Picture: Scott Powick.

COUNCIL will repair a major sinkhole that opened at Banora Point during last week's deluge.

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said the repairs, scheduled for Saturday, would cause major traffic disruptions.

She said there would be no right hand turn permitted from Darlington Drive at the round-a-bout near Banora Point Shopping Village.

There will be changed conditions on the roundabout on the corner of Darlington and Leisure drives, on Saturday as Council repairs a major sinkhole. Picture: Supplied.

"The closure will start at 6am and will remain in place until the repairs are completed," she said.

"Westbound bus routes 600 and 605 will be affected. Bus passengers wanting to travel west along Leisure Drive between the eastern and western intersections with Darlington Drive should contact Translink for advice.

"Motorists travelling westbound to Club Banora are advised to travel early as they will need to travel an extra 4.5 kilometres on Darlington Drive and then travel east on Leisure Drive to get there.

"Residents off Winders and Advocate places and Aveo Banora Point will also have to take the detour via the entire length of Darlington Drive to access their properties from the west."

Council has been pumping the sewage from the broken main since the sinkhole opened up on Thursday 13 February during heavy sustained rainfall.

The breakage poses no risk to human health or the environment.