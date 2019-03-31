Mick Jagger health scare causes tour cancellation

The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment. Picture: AP

The Rolling Stones have postponed their major US tour while frontman Mick Jagger receives unspecified "medical treatment," the band said in a statement on Sunday.

The band announced on Twitter that Jagger, 75, has received doctor's orders to postpone their 13-show stadium tour.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," the statement read.

Mick Jagger performs live on stage on the opening night of the European leg of their No Filter tour at Croke Park on May 17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: Getty Images

"The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Tweeting after the announcement, Jagger said he was "devastated".

"I'm so sorry to all our fans in America and Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," he said.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

The statement added that tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates.

Jagger and the Stones announced their No Filter Tour in November with the first show slated for April 20 in Miami.

"It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States," Jagger said at the time. "The energy is always amazing!"

The Stones were due to kick off the tour in Florida on April 20 and conclude in Chicago on June 21.

