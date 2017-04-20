The Salvation Army is serving up dinner in Tweed

THE Salvation Army is dishing up some good food and company for those looking for a little relief during the week.

The Tweed Salvation Army centre provides a free hot meal every Wednesday night and is inviting the community to join at the table or help serve.

Community connect worker Alesha Yaxley said the weekly meal provides a chance for those who might be lonely to interact with others.

"We do have a lot of people in our community who are lonely so it's about coming out to be with other people and sharing a meal,” Ms Yaxley said.

Salvation Army Officer Major Leanne Elsley said on average 40 people would come for the meal.

"Most of our people live locally but they might have just recently moved into the area as they've retired or they might be single parents,” Ms Elsley said.

"It's always nice for the single parents to come out to have a meal without worrying about the kids or trying to prepare it.”

Ms Yaxley said many people who attend the meal have built lasting friendships.

"Over the time there's been some good relationships made with other people,” she said.

"We have one gentlemen who comes who lives in a retirement village but doesn't have much interaction there so this is the highlight of his week. It's good to know he enjoys coming.” Ms Elsely said the Salvation Army was always looking for volunteers and encouraged anyone interested in helping with the meal to attend one of the evenings.

"We're also happy for people to volunteer at the meal,” Ms Elsley said.

"We need people to serve the meal out and set up for the meal. People are welcome to stay as long as they want but for people who are volunteering it would only be an hour or two of their time.”

FAST FACTS

The Tweed Salvation Army Centre hosts the free community meal every Wednesday from 5.30pm. For more information, contact:

The Centre, Cnr Leisure and Woodlands Dr, Banora Point

(07) 55 245 081