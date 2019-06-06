The selfless gesture bringing a smile to a Tweed family

HELPING OUT: Spic 'N Span Constructions, along with their contractors and suppliers, have chipped in to fully renovated the Seminara family bathroom, free of charge.

HELPING OUT: Spic 'N Span Constructions, along with their contractors and suppliers, have chipped in to fully renovated the Seminara family bathroom, free of charge. Scott Powick

THE STORY of Jackson and the Seminara family has touched the hearts of Tweed residents for years.

Since being diagnosed with juvenile arthritis and confined to a wheelchair since he was 10, Jackson has faced an uphill battle with many setbacks.

But the now 14-year-old and his family are riding a wave of joy, after a generous offer from a Tweed company.

Blake Maccan, manager of Spic 'N Span Constructions, decided to help the South Tweed Heads family after hearing of their struggles through the media.

The company offered to completely renovate the family bathroom - allowing Jackson to access the bath, shower and toilet more easily, free of charge.

The group began work on Wednesday, with many of their suppliers and contractors also offering their services.

"We heard Biancca (Jackson's mother) on the radio and she just went over some of the troubles she had been having, so I was driving home and heard the whole segment,” Mr Maccan said.

"I got home and had a quick chat to my wife and thought there must be something we can do to help.

"I made a call to one of the sons of the company owners, told them my idea and he said he knew his parents would be happy with that.”

Mr Maccan got in contact with the Seminara family and offered to make some adjustments to their bathroom.

But when the suppliers and contractors used by Spic 'N Span Constructions offered to pitch in, the project became a whole renovation.

"Our contractors and suppliers have been the best,” Mr Maccan said.

"Everyone from the tilers, to the skip-bin companies have chipped in to help.”

Biancca Seminara said her family was overcome with emotion after Mr Maccan first made contact with them.

Since work has begun, she said her family were grateful for the generosity shown by people towards their family.

"I am completely blown away to be honest,” Mrs Seminara said.

"This was totally unexpected and I am overwhelmed that they could give Jackson a bit dignity - it is just amazing.”