The shocking way Liam got dumped

Liam Hemsworth reportedly learned about his split from Miley Cyrus on social media, the New York Post is reporting.

On August 10, a statement went out from Cyrus' camp saying: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

But, according to the New York Post, that was news to Hemsworth, 29. Sources close to The Hunger Games hunk reportedly told the New York Post he was blindsided by the statement - and was in Australia at the time.

Hours after Cyrus' statement, images of her smooching new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter surfaced. The singer then seemed to address the split in a cryptic Instagram caption saying, "Don't fight evolution, because you will never win" - and by August 12 she was teasing a new tune about the break-up.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter celebrate Kaitlynn's 31st birthday. Picture: @kaitlynn

Hemsworth didn't publicly address the split until days later.

On August 13, he posted: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

Then again, the break-up was not unexpected as things had been going south for months, sources from both camps said.

A source told us that the pair was separated for months, and both were photographed without their rings on during that time. And a source close to Cyrus denied Hemsworth was taken by surprise.

Miley Cyrus arrives to the Tom Ford show during Fashion Week in New York. Picture: AP

Meantime, sources close to Hemsworth added that the relationship had indeed been crumbling, but he'd been trying to save the marriage, and wasn't ready to publicly announce it.

Sources close to Cyrus, 26, have reportedly also said she "fought" to make it work.

Either way, Hemsworth then filed for divorce in LA on August 21. Reps did not comment.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.