The stay-at-home message isn’t getting through to some

THE message was clear - stay at home and don't travel unnecessarily across the Easter long weekend.

But despite the clear warnings, NSW Police still caught 15 people out and about breaking the restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our region.

Richmond Police District issued six infringement notices:

•A Taiwanese couple who travelled from the Gold Coast to Lennox Head to go sightseeing on Friday were issued $1000 fine each for breaching travel advice.

•Two people were observed by police sitting in a parked vehicle at the end of Burns Point Ferry Rd overlooking the Richmond River on Thursday afternoon in West Ballina.

Police spoke with the occupants - a 61-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man - who advised they'd travelled from Byron Bay to go shopping. Following inquiries, officers issued the pair $1000 infrigement notices.

•Police spoke to another two males who had travelled from the Gold Coast to Sharps Beach at Skenners Head.

"The men had no reason for travelling from their location to Skenners Head, and they were both issued with infringement notices," said Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said.

Tweed Byron Police District officers also issued seven infringement notices over the long-weekend, after finding many people disobeying the social distancing rules.

•Just before midday on Saturday, Tweed/Byron Police District officers responded to the concern for welfare of a woman slumped over a steering wheel of a vehicle parked on Johnson St, Byron Bay.

Police assisted the 45-year-old woman from the car, during which, they located ice and drug paraphernalia.

During a subsequent search of her handbag, officers located cards under the names of various people, $1850 cash, drug ledgers and a knife.

Inquiries revealed the Tabulum woman had also recently travelled to Queensland.

She was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without permit.

She was also issued with a $1000 infringement notice before being granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on June 15.

•Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a holiday apartment on Lawson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday afternoon after reports of parties being held at the property.

Police spoke with a 33-year-old man, who told them he booked the room to self-isolate but had invited people over to visit.

The other two people - a 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman - had travelled from Clunes for the gathering.

All three were issued $1000 penalty infringement notices, while inquiries are continuing into the accommodation provider.

•Police stopped a vehicle on Burringbar St, Mullumbimby and spoke to the four occupants - a 16-year-old boy, two 17-year-old girls, and the 18-year-old male driver.

The P-plate driver returned a positive roadside breath test and received a fine for special-range drink driving.

During a search of the vehicle, police located cannabis and issued cannabis cautions to the man and one of the 17-year-old girls.

The group was not able to provide a reasonable excuse for being out, and checks revealed three of the four had previously been given warnings for the same infringement.

The trio previously warned were each issued $1000 infringement notices, while the 17-year-old girl was given a warning under the Public Health Act.

Meanwhile, a Lennox Head couple was caught out by Coffs/Clarence Police District officers, who attended the remote village of Sandon on Saturday following reports holiday-makers had made their way to the area for Easter.

Police spoke with a 53-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife, who said they had been in the area for more than two weeks.

Following inquiries, officers established they had only arrived two days prior.

The couple was issued with $1000 personal infringement notices and directed to return to their Lennox Head property.

All 15 people were ordered to pay the $1000 fine for breaching health warnings.